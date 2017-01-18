WMD Vertrieb to Become the WMD Group

Name change to provide consistent international corporate presence – Thomas Radestock to become managing director

-- Over the past years, WMD Vertrieb GmbH has experienced strong growth, particularly in international markets. The Ahrensburg-based software developer and SAP partner will build on this development by moving forward under the new name WMD Group GmbH. In the context of this move, Thomas Radestock will join the executive management of WMD as Managing Director of Sales.The company entered its new name in the Trade Registry on January 12, 2017. WMD subsidiaries will continue to operate under the names they have had to date. The WMD Group was founded twenty-three years ago in Ahrensburg, a satellite of Hamburg. The company specializes in electronic solutions for workflow-based business processes (ECM) and has shown constant growth since its beginnings. Today, WMD is represented in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. and has an employee base of 160. In 2015, the company's total revenue—proceeds resulting from a broad portfolio of services, as well as its own high-end software solutions—exceeded 25.5 million Euro. Just a year ago, WMD moved into its own new building in Ahrensburg to accommodate further company growth.Simultaneous to the name change, WMD has expanded its team of managing directors to better steer the course as strategic challenges continue to increase. Thomas Radestock, part of the company management since 2012, has been handed responsibility in the area of Sales. He now joins the senior management team of the WMD Group as Managing Director of Sales, succeeding Andreas Karge in the role. Managing Director Andreas Karge will continue to hold responsibility for Marketing, HR and the WMD subsidiaries. Alongside him, Managing Director Albrecht Lüdemann continues as head of the Finance and Legal departments. Matthias Lemenkühler, Managing Director of Development, Technology and Projects, holds responsibility for the U.S. subsidiary xSuite Solutions. As a member of the Executive Board, Marek Hammer will continue as Head of Professional Services and Development.