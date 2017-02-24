 
News By Tag
* Journal of Womens Health
* Mary Ann Liebert Inc
* Leah Steele
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Rochelle
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Is the Mental Healthcare System Meeting the Needs of Sexual and Gender Minorities?

 
 
coverGDTNTQJ2.ihax
coverGDTNTQJ2.ihax
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Journal of Womens Health
Mary Ann Liebert Inc
Leah Steele

Industry:
Research

Location:
New Rochelle - New York - US

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- A study of mental health care and untreated depression among participants in Ontario, Canada, showed up to a 2.4 times greater self-perceived unmet need for transgender individuals and bisexual women compared to heterosexual, cisgender women. The reported differences in unmet need could be partly explained by social factors including discrimination, limited social support, and exclusion from healthcare services, as described in an article in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2015.5677)  website until February 24, 2017.

In the article entitled "LGBT Identity, Untreated Depression and Unmet Need for Mental Health Services by Sexual Minority Women and Trans-identified People (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2015.5677)," researchers report that transgender individuals expressed the highest rates of unmet mental health care and untreated depression, followed by cisgender bisexual women, and cisgender lesbians. Leah Steele, MD, PhD, St. Michael's Hospital and University of Toronto (Ontario, Canada), led a group of authors also from York University and Women's Health in Women's Hands (Toronto).

"The results of this study illustrate the disparities in access to mental health care for sexual and gender minority populations, which can contribute to higher levels of untreated depression and other mental health conditions," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health. "Interventions aimed at improving access to mental health care in under-served LGBT communities would be an important step forward."

About the Journal
Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/jwh), published monthly,is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/jwh)  website. Journal of Women's Healthis the official journal of the Academy of Women's Health (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/)  and the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Academy
Academy of Women's Health (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/)  is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan. Journal of Women's Health and the Academy of Women's Health are co-presenters of Women's Health 2017: The 25th Anniversary Congress which will take place April 28-30, 2017 in Washington, DC.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)  is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including LGBT Health, Transgender Health, Population Health Management, and Breastfeeding Medicine. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)  website.

Contact
Kathryn Ryan
***@liebertpub.com
End
Source:Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers
Email:***@liebertpub.com
Posted By:***@liebertpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Journal of Womens Health, Mary Ann Liebert Inc, Leah Steele
Industry:Research
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mary Ann Libert, Inc., publishers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share