January 2017
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Thousand Oaks, CA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Sam Hoss as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Thousand Oaks, CA Chapter.

I, Sam Hoss, am passionate about living a life of significance. Helping people make the connection between their financial choices and their personal values through well-executed planning, i desire to bring financial confidence and make a difference in my community.

My team and I use a value-centered approach to enable you make smart choices about your money and your financial and life goals in accordance with your life values. By looking at where you are now, look at where you want to be, and discover what's important to you; we co-create your individual, step-by-step action plan for all aspects of your financial life.

"When your visions are clear, your decisions are easy" - Roy Disney

Sam Hoss is the author of "Simple Strategies to Reduce Estate & Income Taxes", Public Speaker. He specializes in IRA Rules, distribution planning, maximizing Social Security benefits and pensions, as well as, reducing estate and income taxes through financial planning and financial products.

AFEA is thrilled to have Sam join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

