AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Jacksonville, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Michael Macke believes in education, transparency, honesty and integrity, qualities he learned from his grandparents and parents. He feels Petros and Woman's Worth is here to serve others, and there is great nobility in that cause. Michael takes a great deal of time in getting to know every person he sits down with so their retirement plan is customized to them and designed to achieve their unique goals.
Michael joined the firm in the summer of 2013 after over 13 years as an advisor with a large retirement investment group. He has over 20 years experience in banking and financial services and has been a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional for more than 10 years. Michael focuses on personal financial planning and wealth preservation for those close to and already in retirement, their families and legacy planning for their heirs. He brings a passion for helping people identify, achieve and protect their retirement lifestyle dreams.
As a CFP® professional, Michael has completed extensive training and experience requirements and is held to rigorous ethical standards. He understands the complexities of the changing financial climate and will always make recommendations that are in his client's best interests.
Michael has lived in Jacksonville for most of his life, having moved to the area in 1980. He has worked with various local organizations professionally and personally, including Community Hospice of NE Florida, UF Health, and Goodwill Industries of NE Florida and is an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Jacksonville. When he is not working, Michael enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and relaxing at the beach.
AFEA is thrilled to have Michael join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
