Media Alert: Expert Available As Resource For Tax Season

-- Craig Smalley a local Accountant and Enrolled Agent is making himself available to the media this tax season. Craig is very knowledgeable about tax matters, and the inner workings of the Internal Revenue Service. He is available to answer tax questions, provide tax tips and/or commentary.Craig Smalley has been admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, is a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, and has a Master's Certificate in Taxation from UCLA. Craig has been in practice for almost 23 years. He is well versed in US Tax Law, and U.S. Tax Court Cases. He specializes in taxation, entity structuring and restructuring, corporations, partnerships and individual taxation, as well as representation before the IRS regarding negotiations, audits and appeals. In his many years of practice, he has been exposed to a variety of businesses and has an excellent knowledge of most industries. He is the Co-Founder & CEO of CWSEAPA, PLLC, and Tax Crisis Center, LLC; both companies have locations in Florida, Delaware, and Nevada. Craig is the current Google Small Business Accounting Advisor for the Google Small Business Community. He is a columnist for AccountingWEB and Accounting Today, and has had twelve books published on various topics in taxation. His articles have also been featured in the Chicago Tribune, New York Times, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, and several other newspapers, periodicals, and magazines. He has been interviewed and been a featured guest on many radio shows and podcasts.CWSEAPA, PLLC is a conglomerate that holds several different brands of accounting and tax related services under its umbrella, with three office locations throughout the United States.1521 Concord PikeSuite 301Wilmington, DE 1980314 E. Washington StreetSuite 331Orlando, FL 328011489 Warm Springs RoadSuite 110Henderson, NV 89014Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ CWSEAPA Twitter: https://twitter.com/@ CWSEAPA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ CWSEAPA Snapchat: @CWSEAPAGoogle+: https://plus.google.com/+ Cwseapallp LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/cwseapa% C2%AE-llp Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TaxCrisisCenter Twitter: https://twitter.com/@TaxCrisisCenterInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/TaxCrisisCenterSnapchat: @TaxCrisisCenter· Individual Taxation· Corporate Taxation· Taxes & Tax Planning· IRS Representation (Audits, Collections, Appeals)· US Tax Court· Estate Planning· Business Entity Structuring· Tax Scams & Consumer Alerts· Cannabis Business (Medical or Recreational)