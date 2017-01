Mo Hospice Association "2017 Heart Of Hospice Awards To Be Honored"

Hospices across the state of Missouri celebrate staff, volunteers and special programs.

-- The Missouri Hospice & Palliative Care Association (MHPCA) will celebrate Hospice staff, volunteers, and special programs at their Annual "Heart of Hospice Awards Luncheon" at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, February 15, 2017. The keynote speaker for this year's event will be MissouriEach year hospices from around the state nominate individuals and programs in the following categories; employee, administrative volunteer, patient care volunteer, hospice aide, program award, and life time achievement award. MHPCA nominating committee reviews all the nominations to select a winner in each category. All nominees will receive a certificate at the luncheon for the outstanding work they do in the hospice field.This year's winners include:– Jennifer Lang, BJC Hospice, St. Louis– Cindy Riess, Hospice Compassus, Springfield– Patricia Heisner, Mercy Hospice, St Louis– Margie Herod – Fitzgibbon Mary Montgomery Hospice, Marshall– Dogs on Call, St Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City– Elaine McIntosh – Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, Kansas CityMHPCA is a state-wide non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and strengthening coordinated care for terminally ill Missourians and their families through the advancement of hospice and palliative care. For more information visit them online at https://www.mohospice.org/ about/awards/