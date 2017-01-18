News By Tag
Mo Hospice Association "2017 Heart Of Hospice Awards To Be Honored"
Hospices across the state of Missouri celebrate staff, volunteers and special programs.
Each year hospices from around the state nominate individuals and programs in the following categories; employee, administrative volunteer, patient care volunteer, hospice aide, program award, and life time achievement award. MHPCA nominating committee reviews all the nominations to select a winner in each category. All nominees will receive a certificate at the luncheon for the outstanding work they do in the hospice field.
This year's winners include:
Employee Award – Jennifer Lang, BJC Hospice, St. Louis
Patient Care Volunteer Award – Cindy Riess, Hospice Compassus, Springfield
Administrative Volunteer Award – Patricia Heisner, Mercy Hospice, St Louis
Hospice Aide Award – Margie Herod – Fitzgibbon Mary Montgomery Hospice, Marshall
Hospice Program Award – Dogs on Call, St Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City
Life Time Achievement Award – Elaine McIntosh – Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, Kansas City
MHPCA is a state-wide non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and strengthening coordinated care for terminally ill Missourians and their families through the advancement of hospice and palliative care. For more information visit them online at https://www.mohospice.org/
