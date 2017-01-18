News By Tag
Orlando Bail Bondsman Is Featured In About Bail, A National Bail Bonds Organization
Russ Pacala, Owner Of 33rd Street Bail Bonds, Has Article Published On Bail Bonds Website
The AboutBail.com website is a network of bail bondsman and attorneys and featured information about the bail industry. The website also provides a listing of local, pre-screened bail bond agents. AboutBail.com has compiled an extensive listing of the allowed bail bond premiums of each state so that a consumer can be informed.
Pacala's article talks about the factors that need to be considered when purchasing or starting a bail bond business. Pacala states, "Deciding whether to start a bail bond business from scratch or to purchase an already existing bail bond business were the main considerations I analyzed. Each option had different factors. In the end, I know that I made the right decision for me in opting to purchase an established bail bond business."
To read Pacala's article visit online at: https://www.aboutbail.com/
33rd Street Bail Bonds is located at 2480 33rd Street in Orlando, Florida. This Central Florida bail bond agency is conveniently located next to the Orange County Jail. 33rd Street Bail Bonds has bonded clients out of jail for charges ranging from petty theft, grand theft, shoplifting, DUI, drug trafficking, domestic violence, and more. A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. To reach a bail bond agent, please call 407-425-7200 or 407-425-3303.
All of the bail bond agents at 33rd Street Bail Bonds are experienced and knowledgeable. The bail bond agents will help guide a client through the ins and the outs of the bail bond process. The bail bond agents can assist with paperwork, answer questions on bail and the criminal justice system, and lend an empathetic ear.
This Orlando based bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida. Clients from Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola counties have all benefitted from the services provided by 33rd Street Bail Bonds. 33rd Street Bail Bonds can also arrange bonds with affiliated agents across the United States.
Pacala adds, "33rd Street Bail Bonds is the oldest and most trusted bail bond company in Central Florida. We know how the bail bond system works and relay that information to our clients. We treat our clients with kindness and respect and strive to provide the best customer service possible. Our goal is to make the bail bond process as easy as possible and to have our clients released from jail quickly."
To learn more about bail bonds or this bail bond agency, please visit online at: www.injail.com. To start the bail bond process, please call 407-425-7200 or 407-425-3303. Don't go it alone, 33rd Street Bail Bonds is here to help!
Media Contact
33rd Street Bail Bonds
407-425-7200
russ@injail.com
