News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BA Insight Enhances AutoClassifier with Machine Learning
Generates Metadata for Better Findability by Combining Rules Engine and Semantics
AutoClassifier V3 supports O365, SharePoint 2016 and SharePoint 2013. It adds new features to simplify administration, including term suggestion, what-if scenario testing, and fine-grained control of thresholding. Tag history reports and taxonomy auditing capabilities have also been added to enhance taxonomy management. Support for SharePoint Document Sets round out the AutoClassifier's deep integration with SharePoint.
"There has been a battle in the industry between rules-based and AI-based classification. There are pros and cons to each, but neither technique is best for everything,"
The AutoClassifier can tag content in-place in SharePoint or Office365, as well as tag content from a wide range of systems connected via BA Insight's portfolio of over 60 connectors. It works across different search engines, including SharePoint search, the Office Graph, Elasticsearch, Recommind Decisiv Search, and Google Search Appliance.
"There is remarkable power in machine learning, and we're excited to add this to our products without sacrificing transparency and control," said Jeff Fried, Chief Technology Officer at BA Insight. "Our customers benefit from leading-edge text analytics technology and also from the flexibility of our product. They can keep it simple and apply metadata from a small set of automatically-
You can learn more about our AutoClassifier and the rest of our software portfolio by visiting www.BAinsight.com.
About BA Insight
BA Insight's software addresses the Speed to Information challenge organizations face by quickly connecting SharePoint users to the knowledge they need – linking key enterprise systems with an easy-to-implement, use and upgrade software portfolio. Our software enhances SharePoint out-of-the-box, increasing user adoption while decreasing user complaints. It replaces slow, high effort, and expensive customized approaches with easy to use, off-the-shelf software.
Our software portfolio includes connectors and federation to provide secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification that increases findability using auto-tagging, metadata generation, and text analytics; and applications with search squarely at the interface of users and information.
Hundreds of organizations and millions of users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use including Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Pfizer, and Travers Smith. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic Partner. Visit www.BAinsight.com for more information and follow us at @BAinsight.
Contact
Debbie Ferolito
***@bainsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse