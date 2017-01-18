News By Tag
GEO Jobe Welcomes Jeff Lawrence to role in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Business Development
Industry leading ArcGIS Online and Geo Powered Cloud Solution Provider expands offerings in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight planning, data analysis, and aerial mapping
Lawrence, a graduate of University of Kentucky, comes to GEO Jobe with 30 years experience in project management, planning, GIS application development, and geospatial services in public and private sector environments. Prior to joining GEO Jobe, Jeff was a Project Manager with Collier Engineering and previously, an assistant to the executive director of planning with the Nashville Planning Dept.
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader responsible for several top apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including the award winning Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, and the GEOpowered Cloud solution for enterprise GIS. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for 16 years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award
