Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

GEO Jobe Welcomes Jeff Lawrence to role in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Business Development

Industry leading ArcGIS Online and Geo Powered Cloud Solution Provider expands offerings in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight planning, data analysis, and aerial mapping
 
 
GEO Jobe UAV aerial mapping services
GEO Jobe UAV aerial mapping services
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe, a leading GIS software and solution provider offering UAV mapping services, welcomes Jeff Lawrence to the team in the role of business development of UAV services. Lawrence is a licensed UAV pilot and experienced professional skilled in GIS project management and data planning projects. The addition of Jeff to GEO Jobe brings the total number of licensed pilots on the team to 3.

Lawrence, a graduate of University of Kentucky, comes to GEO Jobe with 30 years experience in project management, planning, GIS application development, and geospatial services in public and private sector environments. Prior to joining GEO Jobe, Jeff was a Project Manager with Collier Engineering and previously, an assistant to the executive director of planning with the Nashville Planning Dept.

With a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's, or drones) GEO Jobe is now offering high resolution low altitude orthophotography services (see geo-jobe.com/uav) and hosting options via our GeoPowered Cloud. We are providing orthophoto planimetric mapping products including small area rectified mosaics, digital surface models (DSM), digital terrain models (DTM), and 3D models as well as UAV data hosting & image services. From Neill Jobe, CEO of GEO Jobe GIS, "We are excited to have Jeff join our team of GIS, mapping, and UAV professionals and are confident he will play a key role in bolstering our visibility and continued success in delivering cutting-edge mapping products to our clients." With Jeff's addition combined with the team we currently have in place, we're primed to continue our growth in UAV mapping services  to support existing and new clients, particularly throughout Tennessee and surrounding areas," said Jobe.  GEO Jobe UAV services currently has clients in local government, utilities (electric, water, oil and gas), construction, real estate, agriculture, and facilities management.

For more information about GEO Jobe's  UAV services, including sample projects, images and videos see http://www.geo-jobe.com/uav and on Instagram @geojobeuav

About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader responsible for several top apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including the award winning Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, and the GEOpowered Cloud solution for enterprise GIS. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for 16 years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award

http://www.geo-jobe.com
Twitter & Instagram: @geojobegis
#MapThis

