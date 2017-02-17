News By Tag
Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Announces Launch Pad Competition for Startups
Entrepreneurs Vie for Cash Award and Spotlight at Automate 2017
"Investment in the automation and robotics market is rising sharply, with a record 128 companies receiving funding of $1.95 billion in 2016—which is a 50% increase over the previous record-breaking year," noted Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. "The Automate Launch Pad Competition is a great opportunity for innovative young companies to gain some extra funding and garner the attention of key players in the automation industry."
Call for submissions (http://www.automateshow.com/
The Automate Launch Pad Competition call for submissions and application form can be found on the Automate 2017 web site (http://www.automateshow.com/)
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
Contact
Cheryl Coupe
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
