Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Announces Launch Pad Competition for Startups

Entrepreneurs Vie for Cash Award and Spotlight at Automate 2017
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Today the Association for Advancing Automation (http://www.a3automate.org) (A3), the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, announced a call for startup companies in robotics, machine vision and motion control to enter the Automate Launch Pad Competition. The competition is a chance for the industry's most innovative young companies to vie for the spotlight at the Automate 2017 Exhibition and Conference (https://www.automateshow.com)—the industry's largest gathering in North America, taking place in Chicago, Illinois April 3-6, 2017—as well as a $10,000 cash award. The Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition seeks out startup companies looking to generate awareness of their technology and find new sources of funding.

"Investment in the automation and robotics market is rising sharply, with a record 128 companies receiving funding of $1.95 billion in 2016—which is a 50% increase over the previous record-breaking year," noted Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. "The Automate Launch Pad Competition is a great opportunity for innovative young companies to gain some extra funding and garner the attention of key players in the automation industry."

Call for submissions (http://www.automateshow.com/automate-launch-pad-startup-c...) and application form (http://www.automateshow.com/form.cfm?form_id=109) for the Launch Pad Competition are now open. Eligible companies include those in the automation space (robotics, vision, motion control, etc.) who were founded in the last five years; raised less than US $2 million since creation; and are not affiliated with a larger group. Eight semi-finalist companies will be invited to participate in the competition at Automate on April 3, where they will have three minutes to pitch their technology to a panel of investors and automation experts. All semi-finalists will also be provided booth space on the Automate show floor, putting them in front of an expected audience of over 20,000 automation professionals, investors, scientists and journalists. The Automate Launch Pad Competition is sponsored by GE and the event is co-produced with Silicon Valley Robotics.

The Automate Launch Pad Competition call for submissions and application form can be found on the Automate 2017 web site (http://www.automateshow.com/). Deadline for applications is February 17, 2017.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.

Contact
Cheryl Coupe
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
Source:Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
