January 2017
SOR® is Exhibiting at CIPPE 2017

The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), March 20-22, 2017 in Beijing, China.
 
 
LENEXA, Kan. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SOR Controls Group is featuring several of its products in booth W-1649 which include the 1400 Series Control Valve and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers. Also on display are SOR pressure switches and transmitters,temperature switches,temperature sensors and level switches and transmitters.

The exhibit will also introduce the SENSOR division that includes both Data Monitoring Systems and Sampling Systems.

SENSOR Data Monitoring Systems provides data acquisition and automation for industrial applications. Combining its ability to design highly engineered systems with years of manufacturing high performance management devices, SENSOR provides turnkey systems for remote monitoring of processes such as tank battery storage facilities, gas and liquid flow meters, compressors, generators, pumps and other assets.

SENSOR Sampling Systems are closed loop sampling systems and are an important part of process optimization and safety. SENSOR Sampling Systems provide a representative sample that is safe to both the operator and the environment. Our systems are designed to meet Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emission standards. Since no two sampling requirements are exactly alike, each of our products is engineered to order.

(SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of http://www.SORInc.com, Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSORSampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.

With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.

