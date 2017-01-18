News By Tag
Why is foot care so important for diabetics
Among the most common diabetic foot problems are ingrown toenails, sores, poor blood circulation, pain in the feet, and infections. Treating these foot health issues is difficult because you must walk day to day. So, it's important to know about the best foot care practices for diabetics. Here's how people with diabetes should care for their feet:
● Wash and dry your feet every day. If your are diabetic, you must wash and dry your feet at least once a day, every day. Apply some lotion to your feet, but do not apply lotion between your toes. This will help to prevent drying and cracking skin on your feet.
● Check your feet for problems each day. Speaking of dry, cracked skin, that's just one thing you should check your feet for each day. In addition, examine your feet for things like sores, blisters, scratches, discoloration, corns, cuts, and calluses, as well.
● Care for your toenails regularly. You should also regularly cut your toenails, but avoid cutting into the cuticles. Additionally, do not trim into the corners of your toes.
● Wear socks and shoes. You need to wear socks and shoes to help protect your feet every day. When you exercise, do so in comfortable shoes and avoid working out if there are sores or other problems with your feet.
● Don't wear the wrong shoes. While it's necessary to wear shoes, it's important not to wear the wrong shoes. Avoid shoes with small toe boxes and get fitted for comfortable shoes.
● Immediately treat any foot problems. If any problems develop with your feet, take care of them as soon as possible.
If you do notice problems with your feet and you are diabetic, you should consult your doctor right away. Do not wait, see your physician immediately for treatment and to learn more about what you can do to take care of your feet.
