Chattanooga Entrepreneur Launches New Product, Proceeds to Go to Sevier County Humane Society

 
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When massive wildfires ripped through Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Nov. 28, 2016, the world watched in horror as fellow Tennesseans fled their homes for safety. What many didn't see or know was that the Sevier County Humane Society (SCHS) had to be evacuated as well, and what was once the shelter for homeless animals was destroyed.

Following the fires, the Sevier County Fairgrounds became a temporary animal shelter for SCHS, including the large influx of pets displaced by the fires. Many pets have been joyfully reunited with their families, while others who've been homeless since the fires are still making their way into the SCHS's care.

However, their temporary home is just that, and the SCHS has rebuilding on their agenda. A Chattanooga businessman has made it his mission to help these animals. Benjamin Whitelaw is the founder and owner of Barley Bones Craft Dog Treats (https://barleybon.es) (BarleyBon.es). Whitelaw launched the all-natural dog treat company by creating all-natural dog treats made from the spent malted barley from the beer brewing process. Since its founding, Barley Bones products use ingredients sourced regionally, many from near the very area the wildfires consumed.

To assist in the rebuilding of the SCHS, Barley Bones is launching a new line of craft treats called Smoky Bones, which comes in Peanut Butter and Bacon flavors. The Smoky Bones craft treat line launches on the Barley Bones website this week, with $2 from every sale going to SCHS, as well as the option for customers to donate bags of treats to the shelter's animals.

"The safe environment animal shelters provide is something that everyone at Barley Bones is incredibly grateful for, so when we learned of the amazing effort SCHS employees and volunteers have been doing for all their animals and those lost, injured and displaced by the wildfires, we knew we wanted to help," said Whitelaw. "They were working 24/7 for weeks following the fires to ensure the wellbeing of the animals in their care. Now it's time to help them return to normal and rebuild."

"We continue to be grateful to our supporters and volunteers, and hopefully can turn this tragedy into a positive by focusing on the need for a new Sevier County Humane Society animal shelter," said Cheryl Morgan, volunteer board member and treasurer of the SCHS. "Your purchase of this product is just one way you can help in achieving that goal."

The charitable Smoky Bones craft treats can be purchased online at Barleybon.es. To learn more about the company, visit their website and social channels: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/barleybones), Twitter (https://twitter.com/craftreats), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/crafttreats/) and Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/barleybones/).

About Barley Bones

Barley Bones Craft Doggie Treats are made from spent malted barley, a by-product of the beer brewing process, in combination with organic oat and rye flours. Its founder was developing a zero-waste beer brewing process when he created the original Barley Bones recipe. His dogs loved them, and the Chattanooga company was born. Barley Bones offers barley craft dog treats; grain-free treats; direct from farm treats; and skin and coat, fresh breath, bone and joint and anti-anxiety treats.


Contact:

Ben Whitelaw, 865-591-2469, bwhitelaw@barleybon.es

Contact
Ben Whitelaw
***@barleybon.es
End
Source:Barley Bones
Email:***@barleybon.es
