What is the best option. To Buy or to Build?

 
 
ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Jan Keller, Top Producing Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real estate and owner of Kellerporterteam.com-Everything about Real Estate in Islamorada and the Upper Keys,"The buy or build question is answerable when you take a few factors into account. Depending on your situation, one will prove more feasible than the other.

Buying a Resale

In almost every instance, it is less expensive to buy an existing house than it is to build a home. It's simply cheaper to buy a resale and then customize it. Another advantage to buying a resale is time. You don't have to wait for construction to be completed. Moreover, you don't have to worry about finding a lot on which to build.

Some disadvantages of buying instead of building is you can't change the location or pick a particular spot. You also must take the good with the bad. In other words, the house will have existing or future issues. Even if the property passes a home inspection, that doesn't guarantee there aren't existing or future problems. However, just because a house is newly built also does not guarantee it will be problem free.

Building a House

Building a house means being able to customize it to your liking. It also means everything will be new. Additionally, you'll receive a warranty from the builder, which might prove useful. At the very least, it will give you some peace of mind.

Plus, you get to choose the exact location you most want. Whether it's in an established neighborhood, a newer community, or on a large parcel of land. It could be located in an urban, suburban, or rural environment. The choice is yours to make.

However, there are disadvantages with building a house rather than purchasing a resale property. First and foremost is the cost. It is always nearly the case building a home will cost more than buying an existing house. It's not just the construction cost, there are more expenses associated with building.

Another downside is financing the build. Unless you have cash or most of the cash it costs to build, lenders are more strict when it comes to financing residential home construction.

Yet another disadvantage of building is over customization. It's a risk that just isn't largely considered. Because it can be customized, there have been instances where this freedom turns into a burden, making it difficult to resell.

For more information about Luxury Homes for sale in the Upper Florida Keys, please contact Jan at http://www.islamoradajan.com

Jan Keller
***@msn.com
