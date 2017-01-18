News By Tag
The Little Gym International Names Alex Bingham Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Former Senior Vice President of Operations Takes On New Role
Since joining The Little Gym International in 2001, Bingham has held several other roles within the company. Some of his former responsibilities and positions include running a corporate location as a Gym Director, working with franchise owners in both their pre-opening and ongoing operations as a Business Consultant, and managing Franchise Service as a VP of Franchise Services. Before joining the corporate team, Bingham was an instructor at The Little Gym of Scottsdale during his college breaks in 1996-1997, and was previously a student at The Little Gym's original location from age two to five.
"Alex has played such an integral part in The Little Gym's growth over the past 15 years," said Ruk Adams, President and CEO of The Little Gym International. "His enthusiasm and dedication towards our mission to make a positive difference in children's lives across the globe is reflected by his advancement within the corporation."
About The Little Gym
The Little Gym is the premier developer of physical skills in children worldwide. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to Franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has more than 300 locations in 28 countries. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.
