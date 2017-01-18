News By Tag
New Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Volunteer Coordinator Seeking Volunteers Possessing Professional Skills
Karyn Thompson of Cheshire, Conn., is seeking individuals with skills in customer service, sales, client and human relations professional arenas to volunteer on part-time basis in non-profit's headquarters and retail store in Waterbury, Conn.
Thompson comments that she volunteers at Acts 4 for a multitude of reasons. "The main one is the satisfaction of knowing that my time spent volunteering makes a difference. Each aspect of Acts 4 Ministry puts the clients and their needs first so that the spirit of the common good is evident in all aspects of the ministry. The opportunity to interact with volunteers of all types of backgrounds, abilities, and personalities makes each day interesting."
Thompson, and Acts 4 Ministry Inc. Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, state they are seeking individuals and professionals who may be retired or otherwise available part-time to help volunteer within the Acts 4 Ministry organization and their retail-style thrift store at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.
"We are looking for individuals who possess polished professional skills and experience in customer service, sales, client relations, and the human relations professional arenas who could help us coordinate and expedite numerous organization needs and requests," states Thompson.
"Current volunteer needs for which we are particularly interested in obtaining skilled assistance include the pick-up of furniture from donors throughout the greater Waterbury region; cleaning, preparing and loading of furniture onto the non-profit's box truck for delivery to area residents; assist clients with their 'shopping' for clothing and housewares within our retail thrift store; sorting and preparation of clothing for placement on the thrift store floor; repairing and presentation of clothing and housewares within the store; and leading projects to assist at various special events including Acts 4 Ministry's monthly partnership at the Hospitality Center, Downtown Clothing Giveaway at Waterbury Baptist Ministries, annual 'Back to School 'Swap and Shop' and 'Suit Yourself: Women's Event'.
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. is dedicated to building relationships with people while providing them with the basics of daily living needs. "Our mission," explains Carabetta, "is to provide individuals or families who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event to come to our facility to personally select clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and other basic needs at no charge. We partner with churches, social service agencies, and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs in the context of the broader community regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities."
Acts 4 Ministry's 1713 Thomaston Avenue building houses a retail thrift store environment where people with immediate 'basic living needs' can select clothing, furniture, and household items. "Individuals and families are often referred to us by other charitable organizations. In our retail store environment, they are provided with an atmosphere which preserves their dignity and allows them to walk around our store to personally select what they need vs. being handed clothing or furnishings they do not desire. This is a respectful environment where everyone is treated with caring support," explains Thompson.
The Acts 4 Ministry retail store is open to the general public on Fridays 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for the purchase of gently-used clothing, furniture, and household goods.
Donations can be brought to the Acts 4 Ministry's facility at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury Mondays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or left 24/7 in the organization's drop box located in the parking lot outside their building. Receipts for donations can only be provided during Acts 4 Ministry's regular operation hours. All donations are tax deductible.
For large bulk donations, please contact Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta at 203-574-2287 or via email to executivedirector@
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
203-574-2287
executivedirector@
