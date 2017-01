Release of Final CEIV Mandatory Performance Framework (MPF) Documents

Media Contact

-- Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations TM (CEIV TM) credential holders will be required to comply with the Mandatory Performance Framework (MPF), ensuring confidence in the consistency and transparency in their work. The MPF is a practical, non-authoritative framework that defines the level of documentation and performance necessary to provide supportable and auditable fair value measurements. The purpose of the Framework is to provide valuation professionals with guidance on "how much" documentation is required when performing fair value measurements of businesses, business interests, intangible assets, certain liabilities, and inventory for financial reporting purposes. View final Mandatory Performance Framework and Application of the Mandatory Performance Framework documents here.Partnering with ASA and earning the CEIV credential not only demonstrates your knowledge and experience as an expert in entity and intangible asset valuations, but also showcases your dedication to consistent and transparent fair value measurements. It also provides you with immediate access to the Society's superior education, leading conferences and valuable member benefits—all from one of the world's most renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession.ASA members—get a better understanding on how to prepare for the new certification requirements. Visit the new online CEIV Credential web portal.Not a member yet?—get a head start now and join ASA. Visit ASA online ( http://www.appraisers.org/ Membership/join- asa ) or contact ASA at (800) 272-8258 or asainfo@appraisers.org.To receive important CEIV program updates sign up at: CEIV@appraisers.org, or follow the conversation at: #CEIVcredential.For more information visit ASA Online ( http://www.appraisers.org/ credentials/ ceiv-certification ) or call (800) 272-8258.