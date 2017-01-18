News By Tag
Release of Final CEIV Mandatory Performance Framework (MPF) Documents
Why Partner with ASA for the CEIV credential?
Partnering with ASA and earning the CEIV credential not only demonstrates your knowledge and experience as an expert in entity and intangible asset valuations, but also showcases your dedication to consistent and transparent fair value measurements. It also provides you with immediate access to the Society's superior education, leading conferences and valuable member benefits—all from one of the world's most renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession.
Obtaining the CEIV Credential is as Easy as 1, 2, 3!
ASA members—get a better understanding on how to prepare for the new certification requirements. Visit the new online CEIV Credential web portal.
Not a member yet?—get a head start now and join ASA. Visit ASA online (http://www.appraisers.org/
To receive important CEIV program updates sign up at: CEIV@appraisers.org, or follow the conversation at: #CEIVcredential.
For more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
