 
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Release of Final CEIV Mandatory Performance Framework (MPF) Documents

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Reston - Virginia - US

RESTON, Va. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations TM (CEIV TM) credential holders will be required to comply with the Mandatory Performance Framework (MPF), ensuring confidence in the consistency and transparency in their work. The MPF is a practical, non-authoritative framework that defines the level of documentation and performance necessary to provide supportable and auditable fair value measurements. The purpose of the Framework is to provide valuation professionals with guidance on "how much" documentation is required when performing fair value measurements of businesses, business interests, intangible assets, certain liabilities, and inventory for financial reporting purposes. View final Mandatory Performance Framework and Application of the Mandatory Performance Framework documents here.

Why Partner with ASA for the CEIV credential?
Partnering with ASA and earning the CEIV credential not only demonstrates your knowledge and experience as an expert in entity and intangible asset valuations, but also showcases your dedication to consistent and transparent fair value measurements. It also provides you with immediate access to the Society's superior education, leading conferences and valuable member benefits—all from one of the world's most renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession.

Obtaining the CEIV Credential is as Easy as 1, 2, 3!
ASA members—get a better understanding on how to prepare for the new certification requirements. Visit the new online CEIV Credential web portal.

Not a member yet?—get a head start now and join ASA. Visit ASA online (http://www.appraisers.org/Membership/join-asa) or contact ASA at (800) 272-8258 or asainfo@appraisers.org.

To receive important CEIV program updates sign up at: CEIV@appraisers.org, or follow the conversation at: #CEIVcredential.

For more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/credentials/ceiv-certification) or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers, Asa, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share