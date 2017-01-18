 
January 2017





Biofinger SA Celebrates a Decade of excellence

 
HEIDELERG, South Africa - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Ten years after deciding to ignite the biometric market in Southern Africa, Biofinger SA has exceeded all expectations with thousands of working sites around Africa.  Clients are all SME's with many returning clients who upgraded from fingerprint recognition to facial recognition, thereby alleviating all the challenges faced with fingerprint recognition. (pun intended).

Our service team have proved to be a hit with customers since we implemented Teamviewer about six years ago.  This has saved time and unneccesary expenses for the client as well as the company.  The products we use have won numerous international awards and are available in more than 100 countries around the world.

All our products have a two year warranty with full support from our friendly team.  Our motto is 'It's about time" and we all know Time is money.  Look forward to personal service from a company with proven results.

Our sales team is always ready to assist

Contact us today on http://www.biofinger.co.za to start saving.

