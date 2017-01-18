News By Tag
Biofinger SA Celebrates a Decade of excellence
Our service team have proved to be a hit with customers since we implemented Teamviewer about six years ago. This has saved time and unneccesary expenses for the client as well as the company. The products we use have won numerous international awards and are available in more than 100 countries around the world.
All our products have a two year warranty with full support from our friendly team. Our motto is 'It's about time" and we all know Time is money. Look forward to personal service from a company with proven results.
Our sales team is always ready to assist
Contact us today on http://www.biofinger.co.za to start saving.
Media Contact
Donovan Bird Tel 27 82 858 2753
0828580753
***@biofinger.co.za
