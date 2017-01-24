News By Tag
ATEC Expands its EMC Flicker & Harmonics Capabilities, Offers Testing Up To 75Amps/Phase
ATEC offers the Newtons4th PPA5531 Flicker & Harmonics Analyzer and IMP753 3 Phase Impedance Network for both short and long term rentals. With flexibility in rental length and affordable prices, ATEC makes industry standard testing as painless, quick and productive as possible. Both the Newtons4th PPA5531 Flicker & Harmonics Analyzer and IMP753 Impedance Network are available for next-day shipping. ATEC calibration lab technicians are able to calibrate the testing equipment themselves, ensuring accurate and reliable results.
The PPA5531 Flicker & Harmonics Analyzer is able to perform fully-compliant testing, and has software included for efficient test reading and analysis. Its optional IMP753 Impedance Network can effectively be configured to meet specific testing needs, and can be configured in both 1 phase <16 Amp and 3 phase <75 Amp modes. This system will meet the requirements of IEC 61000-3-2, IEC 61000-3-3 and IEC 61000-3-11, IEC 61000-3-12. When used congruently, these products from Newtons4th guarantee accurate measurements that the user will feel confident reporting.
Jamison Berg, EMC Engineer at ATEC, serves as an in-house expert on EMC testing equipment and procedures. He endorses the testing capacity of theNewtons4th PPA5531 Flicker & Harmonics Analyzer and IMP753 Impedance Network. "With the addition of these products to our already extensive fleet of rental equipment, as well as our capacity to conduct in-house flicker & harmonic calibrations, our customers will be able expand their flicker & harmonic testing capabilities to include 61000-3-11 and 61000-3-12,"
ATEC prides itself on offering affordable rental leases of top caliber equipment. "We're going to work with the best manufacturers and products exclusively,"
To rent the Newtons4th PPA5531 Flicker & Harmonics Analyzer and IMP753 Impedance Network and receive next-day shipping, or inquire about Flicker & Harmonic calibration pricing, visit www.atecorp.com.
