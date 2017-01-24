News By Tag
Hungarian contemporary artist Hevesi Daniel Marcel brings underground techno to the fine art world
hevesidanielmarcel.com was launched in early January, 2017, with a mission to create a bridge between underground techno music and the contemporary fine art world.
"As a music fanatic myself, surrounded by misbelievers in electronic music and abstract art, I aim to find and address a unique layer of audience, who are interested in discovering the new wave of underground techno culture with fine art twist", said Daniel. Despite most fine art intellectuals are biased against electronic music in general, the artist is convinced that by approaching this subject with the right, open-minded attitude, everyone can channel into the beauty of underground techno music.
In his weekly blog posts available at http://hevesidanielmarcel.com/
His abstract and minimal style artworks, inspired by underground techno music, are available for art collectors and music lovers through the artist's website.
Follow the artist to learn more about Daniel's artworks and his future contribution to the underground techno culture.
