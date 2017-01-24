Maven Launches Campaigns for Merchants - Share Events Maven has recently launched Share Events! Merchants can now contract with Maven users to create unique boards of merchant products and merchandise. The events require the chosen users to share their creations to their connected social sites such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, blog and email through easy to use, built in tools. Maven users are paid a reasonable flat fee when the program is completed. SEATTLE - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Maven Exchange, Inc. ("



is the first of its kind: a solution that lets people earn money by recommending products and services to others. People who love to shop can now monetize their taste and shopping expertise in an easy, natural way. Maven is designed to be fun and intuitive for users of popular social media sites. Our users create boards of products from "



To help both merchants and user, Maven (https://www.mavenx.com) has recently launched Share Events! These campaigns allow merchants to contract with Maven users to create unique boards of merchant products and merchandise. The events require the chosen users to share their creations to their connected social sites such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, blog and email through easy to use, built in tools. Maven users are paid a reasonable flat fee when the program is completed.



Because Maven is a performance based system, users are also paid commissions on all sales from the event. This encourages additional follow up, shares, and ultimately salesmanship on behalf of the brand.



"We believe 2017 will be the year of the influencer. But we expect a change in expectation from the merchants running these campaigns. No longer will influencer campaigns be looked at as top of the funnel, branding exercises. Merchants will expect sales and return on investment much like traditional marketing programs. Maven is built to bring these worlds together. We believe we are the first performance- driven influencer network in the world." – Jess Waldeck, CEO of Maven.



Waldeck continues, "Maven is unique in more ways. The company focuses on the underserved, yet influential, micro influencer community. These users typically have 1,000-100,000 followers. Unlike their larger counterparts, these influencers wield more influence per follower due to more intimate relationships, higher engagement, and more authentic and targeted posts."



Maven (https://www.mavenx.com) has already completed several Share Events on behalf of merchants. The results are encouraging. One such event resulted in 5.5 X ROI and over 18 X return on acquisition Life Time Value.



Available at https://www.mavenx.com. The Maven network supports nearly 3,000 retailers today and pays up to 30% commission on sales. Maven is looking for influencers interested in earning through commission and Share Events as well as merchants looking for return on their influencer campaign dollars.



About Maven Exchange, Inc.



Maven is a mobile and web, social earning application. We serve social influencers who want to earn by recommending brands and products to their followers and friends. Maven has operations in Seattle and Chicago. Please visit https://www.mavenx.com.



Contact

Jess Waldeck

***@mavenxinc.com Jess Waldeck End -- Maven Exchange, Inc. (" Maven "), which is a mobile and web, social earning platform, continues to expand its offering to support merchants interested in accessing the influential user base. Maven is the first of its kind: a solution that lets people earn money by recommending products and services to others. People who love to shop can now monetize their taste and shopping expertise in an easy, natural way. Maven is designed to be fun and intuitive for users of popular social media sites. Our users create boards of products from " in-network " merchants. These boards can be shared via email and blog as well as social networks such as Pinterest, Twitter, and Facebook. When people click through and buy a product from the retailer, the product recommender earns a commission. Bloggers and social influencers find the platform fun, engaging, and profitable.To help both merchants and user, Maven (https://www.mavenx.com)has recently launched Share Events! These campaigns allow merchants to contract with Maven users to create unique boards of merchant products and merchandise. The events require the chosen users to share their creations to their connected social sites such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, blog and email through easy to use, built in tools. Maven users are paid a reasonable flat fee when the program is completed.Because Maven is a performance based system, users are also paid commissions on all sales from the event. This encourages additional follow up, shares, and ultimately salesmanship on behalf of the brand."We believe 2017 will be the year of the influencer. But we expect a change in expectation from the merchants running these campaigns. No longer will influencer campaigns be looked at as top of the funnel, branding exercises. Merchants will expect sales and return on investment much like traditional marketing programs. Maven is built to bring these worlds together. We believe we are the first performance-driven influencer network in the world." – Jess Waldeck, CEO of Maven.Waldeck continues, "Maven is unique in more ways. The company focuses on the underserved, yet influential, micro influencer community. These users typically have 1,000-100,000 followers. Unlike their larger counterparts, these influencers wield more influence per follower due to more intimate relationships, higher engagement, and more authentic and targeted posts."Maven (https://www.mavenx.com)has already completed several Share Events on behalf of merchants. The results are encouraging. One such event resulted in 5.5 X ROI and over 18 X return on acquisition Life Time Value.Available at https://www.mavenx.com. The Maven network supports nearly 3,000 retailers today and pays up to 30% commission on sales. Maven is looking for influencers interested in earning through commission and Share Events as well as merchants looking for return on their influencer campaign dollars.Maven is a mobile and web, social earning application. We serve social influencers who want to earn by recommending brands and products to their followers and friends. Maven has operations in Seattle and Chicago. Please visit https://www.mavenx.com. Source : Maven Xchange, Inc. Email : ***@mavenxinc.com Tags : Influencer Marketing , Affiliate Marketing , Blogging Tools Industry : Retail , Shopping Location : Seattle - Washington - United States Subject : Features Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jan 24, 2017 Maven News Maven is in the Media Spotlight Maven Xchange encouraged by early success! Maven Xchange from Maven launches

