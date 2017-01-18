News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Carolyn Fraser as Vice President of Relationship Management
Industry veteran joins leadership team to support strategic planning for institutional clients
In this role, Ms. Fraser will develop business strategies and partner with institutional clients to help them achieve their objectives by focusing on product enhancements, sales, and service delivery to drive organic growth. She brings more than twenty years of financial services industry experience and a strong background in the development and support of institutional partnerships.
Before joining Ascensus, Ms. Fraser spent sixteen years at the Vanguard Group where she served in various leadership roles in client administration and relationship management. She also spent four years as an actuarial analyst for William M. Mercer and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Inc.
Ms. Fraser received a B.A. in Statistics from the College of New Jersey and an M.B.A. from Saint Joseph's University. She also holds her FINRA Series 6 and NASAA Series 63 designations.
"Carolyn brings a great deal of relevant experience and expertise to our team," states Kathleen Connelly, Ascensus' executive vice president of client experience and relationship management. "We are committed to the needs of our institutional partners and their clients. With her broad understanding of retirement services and her proven background in building relationships, she will be both an advocate and consultant for these key partners."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
