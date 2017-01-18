News By Tag
BizLibrary to Exhibit at Upcoming Training 2017 Conference & Expo
BizLibrary will be located in booth 415 and will be exhibiting on Monday, January 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday January 31st from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Stop by the booth to see how BizLibrary's online content library, learning management system and post-training reinforcement technology are leading the industry toward solutions that are engaging and effective for the modern learner.
The Training 2017 Conference & Expo is produced by Training magazine and Lakewood Media Group, LLC. This conference includes 13 certificate programs, over 100 breakout sessions and 5 keynote speakers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other training industry professionals at several special events, including a yacht cruise on San Diego Harbor.
Training magazine's Training Conference & Expo attracts training and development, learning, and performance professionals from both the public and private sectors.
Quote attributable to Dean Pichee, President and Founder of BizLibrary:
"We love attending conferences where we can talk to training professionals about their current challenges. The reason we do what we do is to help overcome those challenges! As we listen and talk to people on the expo floor, there's a thrill in connecting how our online employee training solutions can create the change they're looking for. Whether it's issues with employee retention, engagement, skills gaps, or a host of other challenges, we're ready to equip organizations with a better way to train."
About Training Magazine
Training magazine is a 50-year-old professional development magazine that advocates training and workforce development as a business tool. The magazine delves into management issues such as leadership and succession planning, HR issues such as recruitment and retention, and training issues such as learning theory, on-the-job skills assessments and aligning core workforce competencies to enhance the bottom line impact of training and development programs. Written for training, human resources and business management professionals in all industries, Training combines a paid circulation with qualified, controlled recipients to deliver the strongest circulation in the market. Learn more at www.trainingmag.com.
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
