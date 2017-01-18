IBC partners with Utility Refund Company to help manufacturers and non-profits

Partnership to provide Manufacturers and Non-Profits refund checks!

-- The Interchange Brokerage Company (IBC), (http://www.interchangebrokers.com/)headquartered in Seattle, Washington recently partnered with Utility Refund Company, a Florida corporation to help manufacturers and non-profits nationwide.IBC, a leader in the cost recovery space is known for leveraging little known rules to benefit its clients. "93% of all business are paying fees that they don't have to." Says David Toney, CEO. "Businesses hire our firm because we have the know how to get those fees back, and keep them from popping up again. URC is a great partner because we can actually go back and get refund checks."Utility Refund Company, (URC) is the industry leader in Utility Audits and has recovered more than 130 million for businesses nationwide. Bob Nichols, CEO has been in the industry for 20 years. "I get a lot of Joy from helping businesses", says Nichols. "Just the other day, I drove by a tool and die company that we helped years ago. They were about to go out of business, and the 18,000 refund we obtained for them, helped them keep the doors open. Today, they have tripled in size".Manufacturers and Non-profits, in specific states are the best candidates for a utility refund. "What makes this such a nice fit", says Toney " is that there is no risk or obligation on the part of the client. All we need to do is look at the most recent Utility bill, and we will know if we can recover money, or not.