Royal Continental Hotel appoints Yardstick Marketing for its first Hotel launch in the Middle East

Ms. Anishkaa Gehani, Managing Director, Yardstick

-- Yardstick Marketing Management, amidst its varied range of clientele is appointed by Royal Continental Hotel to launch its first ever four-star hotel in Deira, Dubai on 12January 2017. Owing to the launch of the first of its properties in the Middle East region, Yardstick's task on hand is to strategically generate media interest and create a buzz around the opening.The luxury hotel with a unique combination of traditional Arabic design and urban elements of modern architecture offers an unmatched technologically-advanced experience through innovative in-room facilities.The luxury hotel with a unique combination of traditional Arabic design and urban elements of modern architecture offers an unmatched technologically-advanced experience through innovative in-room facilities.As PR partners, Yardstick Marketing Management has carefully studied the market conditions post which an extensive communications strategy was worked upon with the hotel. A press conference to inform the mass media is planned, the list of which also includes established bloggers and social media influencers to achieve maximum results.Mr. Wajeed Bagwan, General Manager, Royal Continental Hotel said, "We are very excited to launch our first hotel in the Middle East region with plans to introduce many more such properties. In the past, I have worked with Yardstick Marketing Management and have always appreciated the way in which they work. Yardstick's expertise and extensive list of clientele is best suited to meet our requirements and hence we are looking forward to creating some great buzz around the launch and welcome business travelers and tourist alike."Commenting on this, Anishkaa Gehani, Managing Director, Yardstick Marketing Management, Dubai said, "We are extremely pleased to be supporting Royal Continental Hotel with launching its first four-star hotel in the Middle East region. In the year 2017, the country is looking at welcoming both business travelers as well as tourists as it accelerates towards Expo 2020. We are hopeful to a positive response towards the opening of the hotel and thereafter we wish them all the best with their upcoming expansion plans."Royal Continental Hotel reflects and upholds Arab cultural values throughout its facilities, as well as features extensive dining options to satisfy culinary needs with an option to choose from the extensive in-room dining menu, or one of the two outlets, Oasis, offering sumptuous multi-cuisine buffets for breakfast, lunch and dinner and All The Perks Café which is a suitable for business needs.Yardstick Marketing is a marketing consultancy, offering a 360 degree approach understanding global market intricacies and offering tailor made solutions suiting the local market.