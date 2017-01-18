 
A Gift of Color is Awarded to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue

S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue receives the Gift of Color- provided by Performance Painting Contractors.
 
 
SAFE
SAFE
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2011 Performance Painting Contractors decided they needed to find a way to give back to their community in their own way. They had been participating in local charities, but wanted to do something more. After much thought, the Gift of Color was born. Since 2011 Performance Painting Contractors has awarded five paint makeovers, each estimated at an average of $7,500. This year's recipient is S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue located in St. Augustine, Fla.

"It's been a Performance Painting tradition since the inception of the Gift of Color to vote on nominees at the annual Christmas Party. We had a lot of great candidates, but truth be told most of us are pet owners, and have a special place in our hearts for rescued pets. I for one am an owner of a rescued dog" said, Jason Parker, Owner of Performance Painting Contractors.

S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, located in St. Augustine, Fla. is a nonprofit organization. They rescue both cats and dogs from facilities and homes that can no longer provide care of these helpless animals. S.A.F.E. is funded by donations and the support of their attached thrift store.

"After reviewing the wish list on S.A.F.E.'s website, we decided to take up a collection of donated items. We plan to collect items and donate them after the project completion for the Gift of Color.," said Meagan Jarrell, Inside Operations Manager at Performance Painting Contractors.  If you would like to contribute to the collection of donated items for S.A.F.E., members of the Performance Painting Team can come and collect them from your business and present them on your behalf. Contact Meagan Jarrell for a scheduled pick up of items.

Performance Painting Contractors has opened up the nominations to a year-round event and will be awarding the Gift of Color donation, valued at $7500, twice a year. Nominations for Jacksonville and surrounding areas for nonprofit organizations, veterans or someone in need can be submitted by clicking here. (https://www.performance-painting.com/gift-of-color-sponso...)

