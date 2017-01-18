News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fire and Axes Haz-Mat Magnum Coin Now Available
The Fire and Axes Haz-Mat Magnum Coin is everything the fire department haz-mat team is. With iconic images of a skull wearing a traditional style helmet and a shield that reads Hazardous Materials. Crossed axes and symbols of the haz-mat world. This coin is unique not only in shape but in colors as well. Antique silver and gold inlaid with transparent colors of red, blue and green. So unique that when the lights are out, it glows in the dark! This coin is 2 ½" and is 4 mm thick. The Fire and Axes Haz-Mat Magnum Coin is sure to be the spotlight of any collection.
This coin is available for pre-order with the coins shipping to you in 4 to 5 weeks. This coin has a limited first run and is sure to be gone fast. Pre-order yours today and insure that you are one of the first to own this amazing coin.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.
See this amazing coin here:
https://fireandaxes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse