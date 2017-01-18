A book for all beer lovers, 'Brewing- A practical approach' by author and connoisseur Bijay Bahadur

End

If you've ever visited a vineyard or a brewery, you would second the fact that brewing is an art. Before an alcoholic beverage is poured into a glass, it goes through a lot of processes to get the distinct flavor and taste it boasts of. Beers, too, are a lot more to than just fermented barley. Visit your nearest microbrewery and you will get to sip the different flavors of hops and other ingredients that impart a unique aroma and taste. If brewing beer fascinates you or makes you want to learn more about it and set up a brewery, here's a book that will give you all the insights on the science behind brewing., the book is written by Bijay Bahadur. The book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.The book by Bijay is designed to give brewers, brewery engineers, and consultants information on all aspects of brewing beer. The book is not just for one to know about setting up a large-scale brewery, but also help those who want to setup microbreweries, the brewery engineers out there, and technical consultants who work with breweries. It features accounts and techniques of brewing beer from all perspectives of science such as chemistry, physics, engineering, and others for the perfect pitcher of beer. The book is written to help enthusiasts brew beer to fascinate those connoisseurs who could just differentiate and list out all the flavors infused in beer with a single sip. According to the author, there is not a single Institution/University in India or SAARC countries to conduct standalone/dedicated course on Brewing Science or Brewing Technology for the students who wish to pursue career (after 12or Degree in Engineering)in alcoholic beverage industries in India or Abroad. Considering the above scenario, the prospective book might be helpful to the prospective students as well as for those technocrats who are already in the alcoholic beverage industries.Bijay is a Bachelor of Technology with Gold Medalist in Food Technology & Biochemical Engineering (JU, Kolkata). More than 28 years of experience worked in Indian/Multi National Breweries, IMFL bottling plant & brewery green field project has given a good exposure into various streams of factory operations - Maintenance, Production, Environment Health & Safety, Project Management.Experience of commissioning green fields & large scale expansion projects in various capacities, handling a gamut of project activities viz: legal / statutory clearances & approvals, Project Management, Installation & Commissioning, Validations, Factory Organization Setup – Recruitment, Induction & Training at all levels for a startup venture.He is practicing Brewer and specializes in manufacturing of beer including formulation of recipe, overseeing new technical developments, implementation of SOP, planning budgets, warehousing & inventory control, liaising with QAD. His understanding of the beer manufacturing processes, brewing calculations and solutions has drawn clients across the breweries. He is life member of Professional Institutions like The Institution of Engineers (India), Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers and Chartered Engineer (India)