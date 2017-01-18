News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Super Bowl Sunday Web Deal at Bavarian Inn Lodge!
The Lodge is offering a special deal that must be booked online. Under its terms, Perks Members can book a standard room with a Large Deluxe Pizza and Pitcher of Pop for just $90 plus tax! Anyone not already a Perks Member can join for just $10, qualifying them for the special deal.
Instead of fighting the crowds at Houston's NRG Stadium, guests can view the game on 55-inch HD television sets from the comfort of their rooms or join others in the Lodge's fun and friendly Lorelei Lounge or Ratskeller for a great view of the big game, an extensive beverage selection, tasty snacks and food.
The "Party Time Package" covers a maximum four guests per room. To make reservations, call 888-775-6343 or visit www.bavarianinn.com.
The Bavarian Inn Lodge: Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants — all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®
[Press Room: http://logos-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse