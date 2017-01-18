Country(s)
Wordeee.com Launches for Word Lovers
Next-generation social media platform puts the power of words back into the artist's hands
Wordeee's ecosystem is a full-service platform which includes robust promotional, marketing and social tools, enabling emerging and well-established artist to unlock their full creativity. Through the power of words, Wordeee is limitless. Artists can create, publish, distribute their work and connect seamlessly to worldwide audience. The platform starts with authors' words, and in its full functionality, every author can benefit from Wordeee's capability to extend and cross-platform their written works into other formats such as audio, video, movies and beyond. Think Hamilton here as the ultimate cross-platform work; theater, movie, documentary, album and book. Additionally, Wordeee's unique Literary Lounges, their 'window to the world' space, allows authors to discover hidden values locked inside their works and begin to monetize those overlooked and inherent assets that this new economy put at their fingertips. "Just consider us the Swiss Army Knife of words," says Marva Allen, CEO and founder of Wordeee.
Allen continued, "We have fielded thousands of inquiries from frustrated artists on how to succeed at the one thing they know how to do best…use words as the base of their art. So many possibilities stem from the written word, yet artists are struggling. With so many people asking the same question, noise in the industry and high barriers to entry for traditional publishing, the 'what if question' for us was, 'How can we help these writers find a home for their art, live their best lives as artists, make a living doing what they love and give them an opportunity to change their lives through their art.' In other words, how do we reduce their pain and frustration?
Wordeee is the brainchild of Marva Allen, a serial entrepreneur and one of the most recognized image makers in the literary world. An early leader in the tech industry, Allen was President and co-owner of a multi-million dollar technology firm thrice nominated for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneurship Award. She later ventured in the world of publishing and has been credited with influencing the careers of many authors though her work at Hue-Man Bookstore. The extraordinary success of Hue-Man paved the way for Wordeee.
"Our goal is to turn the world of words into exciting, engaging, and inspiring content! As Wordeee continues to evolve and as we listen to our community, the artists themselves will bring innovative ideas for engaging our customers," says Co-Founder Patrice Samara. Emmy winner Samara, is a global communications strategist, filmmaker, author, and entrepreneur. "Wordeee's, 360° publishing platform is for confident, fearless, no excuse artists who want to use their talent to make an impact on their own destiny. Giving artists creative control of their work shouldn't be such a novel idea."
The curated Wordeee author platform, is not a POD site. An author's work has to be accepted by Wordeee editors and, yes, an author can get a "not accepted" letter. The site brings a level of quality and professionalism that is woefully absent in existing marketplace solutions. Authors whose works trend on the platform will be sought out for other media offerings. "There is no free lunch," Allen says. To trend on the platform, an author has to do the work and we help them along with amazing tools and opportunities. The New York-based start-up has selected a stellar international group to become Wordeee launching Authors and Ambassadors. High profile authors include actors, entrepreneurs, and authors Erin Gray (Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Silver Spoons); Mara Purl (penned Guiding Light scripts, starred in Days Of Our Lives); Paula Coop McCrory, Top Pinterest Tastemaker; world-renowned painter and author Thomas Easley; youthful entrepreneur Isaac J. Kassin; Natasha Moulton-Levy & son, Julian English, Special Olympics athlete; author, filmmaker, attorney Nathan Hale Williams; human rights activist Wadih Jreidini; educator Waithira Mbuthia-Protano;
