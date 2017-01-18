News By Tag
MyHuntPath Launches One-on-One Career Coaching Services
The president of MyHuntPath says "This is a very exciting period for MyHuntPath - the launch of our individualized career coaching. This is a natural evolution of our career management services, something that our user base has demanded. We're thrilled to be able to offer this suite of services and help our users reach their career goals - their ultimate dream job."
Job seekers can undergo a free consultation to identify strategies, prioritize tactics and develop initial plans to achieve career goals. Other services offered by MyHuntPath's coaching services include master group sessions, one-on-one coaching, resume and cover letter creation, and personal branding. To start your free consulation, visit https://www.myhuntpath.com/
About MyHuntPath
MyHuntPath is a one stop shop for subscribers to determine their priorities and build a plan to help them accomplish their career goals. It is the Headhunter's approach to individual career management that combines a Customer Relationship Management tool, private job-board, and training based to teach individuals the concepts required to evolve from passive job seekers to proactive job hunters.
