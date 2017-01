Mom2Mom KMC's Spring Open House and Community Fair

Header (2)

Robin Mensik, Community Outreach Director

Mom2Mom KMC

Robin Mensik, Community Outreach Director
Mom2Mom KMC

-- Mom2Mom KMC will host our fifth annual Spring Open House on Sunday, March 12 from 1200-1400. This event will be at the KMCC conference rooms and stage area, located off the Food Court. This year the theme is The Tree of Life: From Small Beginnings Come Mighty Things. We will have a variety of presentations from individuals in our community relating to parenthood and child safety. Our Community Fair will showcase local resources for families, including Stroller Warriors Ramstein, RESA, MOMS Club of Kaiserslautern, WIC Overseas and many more. Children of all ages are welcome, and we will have activities for families, including a photo booth by Never Grow Up Photography, as well as light snacks. The day will end with a raffle drawing with many great prizes including a photography package from Kaitlyn Heacock Photography. Everyone who attends this event will receive one raffle ticket to enter into the prize of their choosing. Volunteers for the event can earn extra tickets. Prizes also include many donations from local moms and businesses. Pregnant or breastfeeding mothers can meet local Certified Lactation Counselors (CLCs), sign up for a peer breastfeeding mentor, or get more information about Mom2Mom KMC's weekly Breastfeeding Cafes (1000-1200 Wednesdays at the Brit Pub on Ramstein Air Base and Thursdays at the Baumholder Library) and Mom2Mom KMC Double Duty Breastfeeding Cafes (once a month at the E-Street Cafe on Ramstein). Mom2Mom KMC is a community-wide network that offers peer support and up-to-date information about breastfeeding to all families in the KMC. Our mission is to help each woman reach her individual breastfeeding goals. Please visit our website for more information http://mom2momkmc.org . Breastfeeding contributes to the normal growth and development of babies/children, and is strongly recommended by the World Health Organization, the American Association of Pediatrics, the Surgeon General of the United States, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.