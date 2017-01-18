Sotheby's International Realty | Magazine Art & Home | The Global Network | Brand Marketing

End

--This large format magazine enriches readers with sophisticated content related to the art and real estate world, now including a digital version under sothebys.com. Sotheby's Magazine | Art & Home features editorial showcasing Sotheby's International Realty® brand properties and also includes a property gallery, providing an advertising opportunity that targets the Sotheby's clientele.The Sotheby's International Realty® network is an exclusive association of high-quality residential brokerage companies throughout the world. Additionally, a Global Referral System connects the Sotheby's International Realty network to facilitate the thousands of referrals that occur annually among our offices.A brand conveys a perception and emotional appeal with consumers and tells them what they can expect from an organization. The Sotheby's International Realty® brand marketing strategy is to develop and curate quality content, delivered across multiple platforms in order to create and maintain global brand recognition and drive more consumers to sothebysrealty.com.Yuliya Kachko Group specializing in the sale of luxury condos and homes in the following markets: Miami Beach Real Estate, Bal Harbour Real Estate, Sunny Isles Real Estate, Golden Beach Real Estate, Aventura Real Estate, Surfside Real Estate.Yuliya is very familiar with the most prominent pre-construction and new luxury developments on the ocean and water throughout South Florida including the recently announced: Estates At Acqualina For Sale, Chateau Beach Residences Sunny Isles, Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles For Sale, Regalia Sunny Isles For Sale, Mansions at Acqualina For Sale, Acqualina Condos For Sale, Regalia Sunny Isles, Armani Residences For Sale, St Regis Bal Harbour For Sale, Oceana Bal Harbour For Sale, ONE Bal Harbour For Sale, Jade Signature For Sale, Jade Beach For Sale, Jade Ocean For Sale, Muse Sunny Isles, Porsche Design Tower Sunny Isles, Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach For Sale, Turnberry Ocean Club For Sale, Turnberry Ocean Colony For Sale.