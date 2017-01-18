 
Industry News





clixifix shortlisted for Innovation Award

 
 
SPENNYMOOR, England - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- clixifix® welcomes 2017 with great news!  We are proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the North East Business Awards 2017 in the innovation category.  Based outside of Spennymoor, clixifix® is committed to the North East and boasts some of the most prevalent housebuilders in the region as clients.

Since securing private investment in 2016, clixifix® has gone from strength to strength, growing the team and building an enviable reputation for a truly innovative approach to customer care in the building and construction industry.

We spoke with James Farrell (MD) about the awards nomination and what it means to clixifix®.

''Handling defects and repairs is something that many House builders and Principal Contractors struggle with. Our research has shown that a huge number of construction companies are still using excel spreadsheets and email to manage reported defects and repairs. clixifix® is a dedicated customer care application which has been written and developed from the inside out by industry experts.

We can empathise with companies who are struggling to get a handle on their reported defects and repairs. clixifix® takes the headache out of the Customer Care process by putting all of these reported issues in a single place, enabling the Principal Contractor or Housebuilder, their Registered Provider partners and their Sub-contractors to manage them together from one secured shared platform.

The clixifix® team has worked extremely hard over the last 5 years continuously enhancing our application, it's fantastic to hear our clients positive feedback and we are delighted to be shortlisted for this award.

Congratulations and best of luck to every finalist, we are looking forward to the awards ceremony!"

This nomination is a result of the persistence, dedication and commitment of the small team at the software start-up.  The North East region is becoming a hot-bed of start-up activity and clixifix® (https://www.clixifix.com/)  intends to maintain a strong regional presence, aiming to make buying a new home a better experience for all involved.

The North East Business awards (http://www.nebusinessawards.co.uk/) will be presented on March 16th at The Stadium of Light.

