January 2017
A New Candy Called "FG. Freaks™" is Made and Sold Exclusively in Brooklyn

The New Product, Suspiciously Similar to Wonka Nerds®, is Branded "FG." for Fickelgruber, Willy Wonka's Fiercest Rival in the Beloved Roald Dahl Children's Book
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Extra, Extra! Read all about it! Fickelgruber (FG.) Freaks™ candy is now available at Eugene J. Candy Co. in Brooklyn, NY. Along with rival chocolatiers Slugworth and Prodnose, Fickelgruber had been accused of sneaking spies into Wonka's factory to steal his secrets. In fact, right after Wonka started making ice cream that could withstand the hottest of heat, Fickelgruber began selling his Never Melting Ice Cream. The result was Wonka closing his gates, and remaining shuttered until he acquired his Oompa Loompas.

Now, for fans familiar with Wonka Nerds®, FG. Freaks™ are available. Similar in their crunch and tartness, they are distinguished by their much larger size and bumpy outer shell. Freaks™ are on average 10 times bigger than Nerds® by weight. They come in familiar flavors like Strawberry, Cherry, and Watermelon, but also in distinctly unique flavors like Peach, Blueberry, and Acai Berry. Unlike its counterpart, however, only all natural flavors and all natural colors are used. A 30 g (1.06 oz) pack sells for just $2.

While FG. Freaks™ have been in development since 2009, its debut is timely, coming just weeks before the premier of the new musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.  The Broadway production begins preview on March 28th, with opening night set for April 23rd. So, if you crave a Scrumdiddlyumptious Bar, Slugworth Sizzler, Everlasting Gobstopper or Wonka Nerds®, have a try of FG. Freaks™. It's sure to be a stand out.

Eugene J. Candy Co. opened in March 2016 as a specialty candy store and is now beginning to convert more of its store foot print to candies made on the premises.  Specialties include gummies, jellies and some chocolates, but the focus for 2017 will mainly be panning – a candy making process of slowly growing sugar and chocolate shells on centers.  For more information, please visit: http://www.eugenej.com/presskit/

Eugene J.
***@eugenej.com
