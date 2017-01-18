News By Tag
Simmons, Hall, Brown, Carpenter Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 17-19
Loren Lester, Kevin Conroy, Jewel Staite, James Remar, Nichelle Nichols Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming
Simmons, Hall, Brown and Carpenter will attend Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19; Lester and Conroy are scheduled for all three days.
Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland guests include Jewel Staite ("Firefly," Serenity,"), James Remar (The Warriors, "Dexter"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens") and Jaime Murray ("Dexter," "Defiance").
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Cleveland will feature Bob Camp ("Ren and Stimpy," "G.I. Joe"), Jeff Shultz ("Betty & Veronica," "Archie"), Angel Unzueta ("Titans," "D.C. Comics Presents: The Flash"), Stuart Sayger ("Infestation 2: 30 Days of Night," "Machete"), Salvador Larroca ("Darth Vader," "Iron Man"), Genese Davis (author, The Holder's Dominion), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Tom Cook ("He-Man," "Superfriends")
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
