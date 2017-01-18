 
Simmons, Hall, Brown, Carpenter Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 17-19

Loren Lester, Kevin Conroy, Jewel Staite, James Remar, Nichelle Nichols Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming
 
 
CLEVELAND - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its third trip to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 17-19. Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," "Six Feet Under"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose") and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series" headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Simmons, Hall, Brown and Carpenter will attend Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19; Lester and Conroy are scheduled for all three days.

Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland guests include Jewel Staite ("Firefly," Serenity,"), James Remar (The Warriors, "Dexter"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens") and Jaime Murray ("Dexter," "Defiance").

Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com) in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18, with major social influencers to be announced. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.

Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Cleveland will feature Bob Camp ("Ren and Stimpy," "G.I. Joe"), Jeff Shultz ("Betty & Veronica," "Archie"), Angel Unzueta ("Titans," "D.C. Comics Presents: The Flash"), Stuart Sayger ("Infestation 2: 30 Days of Night," "Machete"), Salvador Larroca ("Darth Vader," "Iron Man"), Genese Davis (author, The Holder's Dominion), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Tom Cook ("He-Man," "Superfriends"), Joe Corroney ("Star Wars," "Star Trek"),  Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/cleveland

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

