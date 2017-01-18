Biofortuna expands its immunoassay development and manufacturing services

Biofortuna is expanding its IVD service portfolio to provide a greater focus on immunoassay design, development and manufacture.

Immunoassay development and manufacturing

End

-- Biofortuna is expanding its IVD service portfolio to provide a greater focus on immunoassay design, development and manufacture. The company has made a significant investment in its production capabilities to include plate coating, washing, drying and quality control, creating an exceptional manufacturing suite for immunoassay kits.Biofortuna already has extensive experience in immunoassay development, and this expansion has been driven by the success of current customer projects and increasing demand from the market. These enhanced manufacturing capabilities will further strengthen the company's existing immunoassay service and offer more flexibility to clients.This focus on immunoassay products will complement Biofortuna's highly successful molecular IVD services, which include ISO 13485 accredited and FDA registered contract research, lyophilisation, air-drying, manufacturing, dispensing and kitting of diagnostic products.Dr Simon Douglas, Biofortuna CEO, commented: "The success and growth of current projects has fueled the desire to increase our immunoassay offering. This expansion will allow for large scale manufacturing of ELISA-based kits to meet our customers' growing needs."Biofortuna Ltd is a leading diagnostics company offering both custom IVD manufacturing services and molecular diagnostic products. Biofortuna provides a complete solution for diagnostic companies looking to outsource elements of development and manufacture.In addition, Biofortuna has proprietary lyophilisation expertise which provides easy-to-use diagnostics whilst increasing laboratory productivity and improving quality in clinical testing and patient care. Biofortuna currently offers molecular diagnostic products for HLA disease identification and pharmacogenetics, and is developing a range of real-time blood group genotyping kits.