News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adema Sangale Joins World Bicycle Relief as Vice President-Africa
In her role, Ms. Sangale will focus on identifying and executing opportunities for strategic growth in social enterprise business development and philanthropic programs. Ms. Sangale will lead a team working in multiple African countries, maximizing potential within this multi-cultural environment. Ms. Sangale brings her proven track record to the position of Vice President-Africa and will leverage her leadership skills to meet ambitious, strategic goals. She will report to Dave Neiswander, President of World Bicycle Relief.
"Adema Sangale has an exceptional background that spans the business and non-profit sectors, in multiple disciplines and across several continents. Her leadership and negotiating skills and global perspective will be highly valuable in her new role, as she expands business development, promotes new partnerships and motivates a high energy, diverse team," said Mr. Neiswander. "We are also inspired by her work on behalf of girls and women in the developing world and look forward to working together to improve the lives of girls and women through The Power of Bicycles."
"World Bicycle Relief is making a tremendous impact on the lives of students, entrepreneurs and health care workers in rural developing areas. I'm thrilled to be part of this innovative organization that is tackling the lack of reliable transportation for hundreds of millions of people worldwide," said Ms. Sangale. "I am eager to roll up my sleeves and work with my dedicated colleagues to make an even greater impact for the individuals we serve."
Ms. Sangale joined World Bicycle Relief on January 1, 2017. Her previous position was Chief of Brand Building, Division of Communication and Public Information, at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) where she was responsible for UNEP's global brand identity and oversaw partnerships and fundraising.
Prior to her role at UNEP, Ms. Sangale held multiple positions at Proctor and Gamble (P&G) in North America, Africa and Europe. Ms. Sangale played an integral role in introducing P&G brands into 48 markets in Africa, resulting in exponential growth. She championed the expansion of Free Trade Areas across Africa and successfully negotiated with the Ministries of Education and Health in sub-Saharan Africa to implement puberty and maternal health education programs. Ms. Sangale also initiated a global campaign that resulted in the elimination of 40-50% taxes on sanitary pads across East Africa and inspired other markets across the world.
Ms. Sangale has an MBA from Oxford University Said Business School which she attended as a Chevening Scholar. She also holds a Masters of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government where she was a Mason Fellow.
World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit that designs and distributes high-quality, purpose built bicycles to students, entrepreneurs and health care workers in the developing world. With the increased efficiency and productivity that a bicycle provides, individuals are able to accomplish much more every day; students stay in school, health care workers visit more patients and entrepreneurs increase profits. World Bicycle Relief is dedicated to helping individuals overcome the barrier of distance through The Power of Bicycles.
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 330,000 bicycles and trained over 1,200 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse