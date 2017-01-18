News By Tag
Engaging Public Administrations to increase Efficiency in the European Digital Single Market
TOOP project is part of the EU eGovernment Action Plan 2016-2020 and will contribute towards increasing the efficiency of the Digital Single Market.
The Kick-Off Meeting for the "Once-Only" Principle Project (TOOP)
25 - 27 January 2017 in Tallinn, Estonia
The European Commission launched the "Once-Only" Principle Project (TOOP) on 1st January 2017. This project is part of the EU eGovernment Action Plan 2016-2020 and will contribute towards increasing the efficiency of the Digital Single Market.
The project will ensure that information is supplied to public administrations only once regardless of the company's country of origin therefore eliminating unnecessary burdens for European businesses who are asked to repeatedly present the same data and documents. According to the "Once-Only" principle, public bodies should take action to share data with each other, respecting privacy and data protection rules, both nationally (across sectors) and across borders. This calls for a generic and scalable solution to interconnect different systems. Building bridges between data consumer applications and data sources such as Business Registries, without interfering with existing national infrastructures requires an innovative federated architecture on a cross-border, collaborative, pan-European scale. The development of such architecture - to connect registries and eGovernment architectures in different countries - is the main goal of the TOOP project. TOOP will consider the existing EU frameworks (EIRA, EIF) and the reuse of the common IT components (Building Blocks) developed by the e-SENS project and operated as Digital Services Infrastructures of the Connecting Europe Facility.
The TOOP project will test the "Once-Only" principle for businesses operating across borders. There will be three pilot projects in different areas: (1) cross-border e-Services for business mobility, (2) updating connected company data and (3) online ship and crew certificates to connect 60 information systems from at least 20 countries. The pilots will not only test the federated architecture but also provide real value for administrations and businesses by speeding up service provision and enabling SMEs to operate easily in the Digital Single Market.
TOOP has the ultimate goal of promoting cross-border cooperation among authorities and offering control and transparency opportunities regarding business operations across borders.
TOOP has a budget of 8 million Euros, funded by the Horizon 2020 programme (http://ec.europa.eu/
