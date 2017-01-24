News By Tag
IECC 2018 Code Finally Approved
How will Reschecks and Rescheck reporting change now that the IECC 2018 code has been adopted. Rescheck.info discusses the ins and outs of the IECC 2018 in regards to Energy Codes and Rescheck reporting.
Then after prowling through the new code we realized that the IECC 2018 just basically maintains previous code. We found it surprising it did not add any new drastic codes. Then we remembered last spring when the major grumbling was that the IECC 2018 code might be the first code to be adopted that would less stringent than its' predecessor. So a code that is very similar to the previous code seems like a level headed compromise from all parties involved.
On the energy side of things there is clarification of how the Energy Rating Index or ERI path of code is calculated
this helps insure minimum standards of the code with homes that use renewable energy. This always needed to be addressed and it is a good measure to undertake in a new code that largely remains static in regards to new initiatives.
So then you might as with states does Rescheck.info think are most likely to use IECC 2018 first?
How about states on IECC 2015 Alabama, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas? Having just adopted the IECC 2015 to perform Reschecks I find it very unlikely they would spend the money to re-update codes anytime in the near future.
Although they are more progressive I would actually look to the other side of the spectrum
and find states still using IECC 2006 and 2009.
States like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, who still use a 7-10 year old version of a code to perform their Rescheck.
Then I wonder about states that have their own energy codes. North Carolina, Utah, Georgia, Florida, Vermont. If we are being realistic, is it really cost effective for these states to spend millions of dollars developing state specific energy codes?
The Dept of Energy thinks it is. The estimate over $100 billion dollars is saved with every 3 percent improvement in energy code on a nationwide scale. We think the new IECC 2018 is of utmost importance. Now in terms of Rescheck we push our horizon out further on the horizon. What code is next? In all reality we are looking at an IECC 2021 version that will probably begin preliminary discussions very soon.
While codes and building methods change, the one thing that stays the same is that Rescheck.info will keep you abreast of any and all changes in the world of Reschecks and energy codes. Trust Rescheck.info for your Rescheck news, rescheck reporting needs, and all the information you need to stay up to date on constantly changing energy code. Stay tuned with http://rescheck.info
