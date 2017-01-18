News By Tag
* M A
* Kbs Corporate
* UK
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vertical Transportation acquired by South East rival
Established for 35 years, Vertical Transportation offers a wide range of cranes, hoist, lifting and ancillary equipment for hire or purchase. The company upholds excellent relationships with its clients, who are made up of medium to large sized organisations operating within the construction sector, both in the UK (particularly London and the South East) and overseas.
The acquirer, Essex-based City Lifting Limited, specialises in crane hire in the South East of the UK. It sought to acquire a company that was similar in nature and in a different location, to allow for expansion of geographical reach.
With Vertical Transportation fulfilling this criteria, City Lifting presented an offer that exceeded Vertical Transportation's original expectations.
KBS Corporate's Operations Director, Matt Clancy, commented, "We are proud to have acted on behalf of Vertical Transportation and feel the two companies provide a synergistic fit to one other due to their similar expertise, and differing locations. I wish both parties the very best for the future."
Editor's Notes
KBS Corporate is recognised as one of the UK's leading providers of company sale services, offering complete project management and consultancy services to shareholders who are considering an exit strategy.
With 20 years of experience in the company sales marketplace, KBS Corporate has developed an industry-leading approach that aims to deliver maximum value and exceed clients' exit objectives.
In 2016, KBS Corporate demonstrated a proven track record by completing more sales of UK companies than any other advisor, using a buyer targeting strategy that extends throughout the globe and spans across almost every market sector.
They assist companies with turnovers up to £50m and have developed a reputation for being proactive, innovative and forward thinking - providing an all-encompassing service to both buyers and sellers.
For media enquiries contact Laura Bannan, Marketing Assistant, at bannan@kbscorporate.com or call 01204 555071
Address: KBS House, 5 Springfield Court, Summerfield Road, Bolton, Greater Manchester, BL3 2NT
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse