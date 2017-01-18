News By Tag
Author Shaun M Jooste releases exlusive detailed synopsis for 'Silent Hill: Betrayal'
'Trevor wakes up from another nightmare of Silent Hill just before getting a call that the police are after him following the apparent suicide of his wife, Caroline. He barely escapes with his lover Kathy and best friend Jay Nixon, the police force hot on their tail on the dark highway. During the pursuit, a mist covers the road and a strange man with a metallic object on his head causes them to crash on the outskirts of Silent Hill.
When Trevor awakens, he finds himself alone at the scene of the accident with no knowledge of where the others are. His search for them not only reveals that the town is haunted with terrifying creatures, but is also tainted with clues of Caroline's presence. As his struggle through the misty town leads him closer to Kathy's whereabouts, Trevor learns the truth of Caroline's death and the link to her brother's murder. And with this knowledge, he discovers that everyone that had a part to play in her misery has been brought together to Silent Hill to account for their sins.
In the midst of the pain and the blood stands Caroline's mysterious guardian with the metallic stained pyramid on his head… and he is ready to exact justice for their betrayal…'
When the news hit the media and online communities about the novel that was set to be launched, several interviews took place. The very first interview was done on mysilenthill.com (/silent-hill-
When the announcement was further made by Reddit users, intense discussions erupted around a Silent Hill novel being released and questioning certain elements of the book. This led to a second interview being done on Tanshaydar's blog (en.tanshaydar.com/
And now, for the first time ever, the author has released an all-exlusive detailed synopsis for the novel. Following a postive review that was done on Pulse Entertainment (thepulseentertainment.co.uk/
So head on over to the detailed synopsis at https://mysilenthill.wordpress.com/
https://celenicearth.wordpress.com
Ebook and paperback copies can be purchased at any Amazon online store: Shortlink to .com: http://amzn.to/
