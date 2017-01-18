 
Industry News





Author Shaun M Jooste releases exlusive detailed synopsis for 'Silent Hill: Betrayal'

 
 
Silent Hill: Betrayal
Silent Hill: Betrayal
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Since the launch of the novel 'Silent Hill: Betrayal ', South African author Shaun M Jooste has released very little detail on the content of the novel. The first teaser was the snippet back cover teaser found on Amazon and other leading ebook and paperback retailers:

'Trevor wakes up from another nightmare of Silent Hill just before getting a call that the police are after him following the apparent suicide of his wife, Caroline. He barely escapes with his lover Kathy and best friend Jay Nixon, the police force hot on their tail on the dark highway. During the pursuit, a mist covers the road and a strange man with a metallic object on his head causes them to crash on the outskirts of Silent Hill.

When Trevor awakens, he finds himself alone at the scene of the accident with no knowledge of where the others are. His search for them not only reveals that the town is haunted with terrifying creatures, but is also tainted with clues of Caroline's presence. As his struggle through the misty town leads him closer to Kathy's whereabouts, Trevor learns the truth of Caroline's death and the link to her brother's murder. And with this knowledge, he discovers that everyone that had a part to play in her misery has been brought together to Silent Hill to account for their sins.

In the midst of the pain and the blood stands Caroline's mysterious guardian with the metallic stained pyramid on his head… and he is ready to exact justice for their betrayal…'

When the news hit the media and online communities about the novel that was set to be launched, several interviews took place. The very first interview was done on mysilenthill.com (/silent-hill-news/interview-silent-hill-betrayal/), where the author gave some more information regarding the reason for writing the novel, the permission obtained and hints at what may be expected. This was followed shortly by an announcement by South African gaming magazine, New Age Gaming (nag.co.za/2016/08/02/nobody-gets-out-alive-in-silent-hill-betrayal-a-novel-by-local-indie-writer-shaun-jooste/).

When the announcement was further made by Reddit users, intense discussions erupted around a Silent Hill novel being released and questioning certain elements of the book. This led to a second interview being done on Tanshaydar's blog (en.tanshaydar.com/interview-with-upcoming-silent-hill-betrayal-author-shaun-michael-jooste.html), where the Turkish journalist set about to clarify many of the issues raised by Silent Hill fans.

And now, for the first time ever, the author has released an all-exlusive detailed synopsis for the novel. Following a postive review that was done on Pulse Entertainment (thepulseentertainment.co.uk/silent-hill-betrayal-by-shaun-m-jooste/) by Andi Hodgetts, the detailed synopsis was presented to and published by mysilenthill.wordpress.com (/silent-hill-betrayal). It gives potential readers an idea of what to expect, with a few spoilers of what is contained within without displaying the entire plot and secret twists in the tale. The author has done so hoping to gain a greater Silent Hill audience and further discussion on the novel.

So head on over to the detailed synopsis at https://mysilenthill.wordpress.com/silent-hill-betrayal/ for greater detail on the novel.


https://celenicearth.wordpress.com

Ebook and paperback copies can be purchased at any Amazon online store: Shortlink to .com: http://amzn.to/2dOdT0L

Celenic Earth Publications
