Industry News





Capita Conferences announce details of their Reducing Reoffending Conference – 29th March, London

 
 
Reducing Reoffending
 
Listed Under

LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Reducing Reoffending
Improving the continuity of care from custody to the community

With recent figures published by the Ministry of Justice indicating nearly half of all prisoners go on to reoffend within 12 months, the successful rehabilitation of offenders is an urgent priority.

Featuring best practice in supporting offenders' move from custody back into the community, this event is designed to share innovation in the design and delivery of rehabilitation and resettlement programmes.

Attendees will hear how to achieve more robust services, which ensure offenders can live more independent, constructive lives and curb reconviction rates.

Key speakers include:
· Bob Neill MP, Chairman, Justice Select Committee
· Karen Buck MP, Committee Member, Work and Pensions Committee
· Dr Éamonn O'Moore, National Lead for Health and Justice, Public Health England  and Director, UK Collaborating Centre for WHO Health in Prisons (European Region)

Key topics include:
· Delivering successful and collaborative rehabilitation and resettlement services
· Shaping rehabilitation services around the family to curb reoffending, prepare prisoners for release and promote a positive transition back into the community
· Increasing access to employment opportunities
· Improving health outcomes and supporting those with multiple complex needs

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=R...

Contact: naomi.wood@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #reducingreoffending

