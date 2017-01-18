 
Industry News





Primus Hospital for World Class Patient Care and Quality Healthcare Delivery

The piece emphatically talks about the services Primus Nigeria provides and distinguishes the hospital from ordinary ones underlining the latest developments in facilities.
 
 
ABUJA, Nigeria - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- People around the globe try to find best ways for dealing with their tasks and maintaining good life schedule. The problem arises when they forget or ignore paying attention to their own body and its problems. How awkward it would be when you are dynamic with your endeavors and sluggish with body care. Since human body is known as a boon and god gift, it should be cared or treated with that intent only. Our modern society has produced so many equipment and tools that help humans, but it also drives human at a rapid pace. The hustle and bustle of city life leads to various disorders and we are required to take care of them with ample consideration.

However, there is no dearth of people who put their best efforts in search of best hospitals and physicians. A recent survey exhibits that India have become one of the most visited countries foreigners and medical tourism has played  vital role in making this possible. This indicates that the cost-effective and excellent medical specialties, Indian hospitals have able to draw the attention of foreigner patients. Nigeria is the other nation which has more or less the same trait and going under a fabulous change. There are numerous hospitals in Nigeria, but Primus International Super Speciality Hospital is the finest one. The hospital has its branches in various countries including India and Nigeria.

The hospital provides 24*7 working ambulances which are well-equipped to handle complex emergencies. The hospital acknowledges the essence of "Prevention is better than cure" and thus provides efficacious preventive health checkups. The hospital is also equipped with latest technologies that enhance patient care in various ways:

•Exceptional precision and safety

•Comfortable patient experience

•A smoother workflow and improved coordination

Being one of the top hospitals in Nigeria, Primus International is committed to bring to Nigeria highest standards if medical care with phenomenal clinical research, education and training. Its world class team of trained medical professionals is up to handling every situation with ease, composure and care. Primus International Super Speciality Hospital provides you with an astonishing array of specialities including Bone and joint, Spine, kidney transplant and Dialysis, ENT and Cochlear Implants, Internal Medicine, Physiotherapy, Radiology, Cardiology, Pathology, Dental Sciences and Eye.

http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com/preventive-health-ca...

The hospital also offers numerous patient services that include OPD & IPD, ICU Operation Theater, Dialysis, Diagnostics, 24 Hrs Ambulance and Pharmacy, Preventive Health Check  and Empanelment. Primus Nigeria has established new benchmark in patient care and healthcare delivery. Primus has become one of the leading hospitals for the patients across the globe. The hospital has classified all its departments and faculties in such as manner that patients with multiple complications do not have to travel or tour too far and to get desired departments for treatment.

Primus India International Patient Care Office provides its patients from across the world exceptional treatment and comfortable stay. Equipped with modern communication gadgets like Fax, E-mail and 24 hours help, the office affords east access to its international patients. The office puts at ease the patient's anxiety relating his/her travel and stay. From the very moments the patient lands on Indian soil, he is virtually at PRIMUS comfortably. Primus administrative team has hired some qualified coordinator who converse with the patient in his/her own language.

Primus Nigeria has also played a role in boosting medical tourism in the country as the kind of infrastructure it has doesn't match by any other hospital in the region. Its Laboratory is well equipped with maximum modern amenities involving fully automated chemistry analyzer and Hematology analyzer, immune assay analyzer for hormone study, microbiology facilities and blood bank. The hospital also organizes seminars and workshops at regular intervals.

The Hospital can be reached at:

Website- http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com

Phone- +234 81-277-777-51, +234 81-277-777-52

Email- info@primushospitalnigeria.com

Primus Nigeria
+2348127777751
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
