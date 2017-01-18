Car Transportation in Mumbai: Shifting Procedure of Individuals Needs to be Targeted in Pre-Planning

End

Mumbai; the city of dreams. The amount of people that goes in and out of Mumbai every year is roughly equal to the population of a small town. The city that never sleeps, apparently never rests also. In this busy city, you must also be too busy with your work. As such, finding time to pre-plan your car transport can be a worrisome task, especially when you are doing it for the first time. So to help you out, we have calculated the things you must do in advance in order to keep your car ready for easy transportation:If you don't want to devote an entire day in the hassle of prepping your car, it is better you start early (about 1-2 weeks), completing little tasks every day when you return home.Since you are readying it for shipping, it is prudent to reduce travelling by your car. If you are not comfortable with public transport, opt for cabs (Mumbai has plenty of Ola/Uber, no matter in which are you are). Reducing the use of your car will also ensure that your preparation is not accidently undone.Most car transport companies only take the guarantee of components that are part of the factory specification. This means all the items you added after buying the car- seat covers, steering cover, cup-holders etc.- do not have any assurance of safely reaching the destination. As such, it is better to remove them and carry separately.Even though every car shipping company offers the facility of washing your car, they often charge more and take a lot of time in doing it. It is not their fault; they are here to make profits. But it would be better if you get the washing done yourself a day before.Even though every car transport company carries out a formal inspection before loading your car, it is better for you to inspect your car too. It gives you a chance to repair any damages that might be difficult to be repaired in a new city. It also increases the chances of you being aware of any damages that the transport company might overlook in the inspection. This helps in the case where you find the fault after the car is delivered and might blame it over the transport company.