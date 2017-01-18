News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
No import alert on us by US FDA
It appears that some unknown and unrelated entity/individual has sent some Sildenafil manufactured by Ajanta Pharma being sold in India or other emerging market to USA. We have no relations or connection to this dispatch of Sildenafil to USA. US authorities have seized this product as it is not approved by US FDA.
We once again clarify that there is no import alert on our facility or any of our products approved by US FDA and we continue to supply the products to US.
About Ajanta Pharma Limited
Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa & India. Many of company's products are 1st to market and are leading in their sub-therapeutic segments.
Company's state of the art R&D centres for formulation development and API are located at Mumbai, having a team of 800+ scientists. Company has world class manufacturing facilities located in India and Mauritius. One of the manufacturing facilities in India is approved by US FDA, pre-qualification from WHO, along with approvals from FDAs of many other countries.
For last 5 years, company has posted healthy performance with its consolidated revenue growing at 26% CAGR and net profit at 51% CAGR.
For more details visit www.ajantapharma.com.
For specific queries, contact:
Rajeev Agarwal Tel: +91 22 66061377 Email:rajeev.agarwal@
Safe Harbour Statement (http://www.ajantapharma.com/
Contact
Akash Daruka
***@ajantapharma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse