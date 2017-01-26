Featured Presenter for the "Journey to Womanhood 2017 forum. Ms J'Que

"A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. Christopher Reeve"

--Her interactive motivational presentation will include tips, and tools for successfully navigating through personal, professional and academic challenges and not allowing past mistakes to determine future outcomes. Following the presentation will be a 10-minute Q&A with J'Que.When - Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 at 5:30pmWhere - Campus of UAH in the Shelby Center room 109If you are seeking a speaker, presenter for your event, workshop or forum please consider booking J'Que. When asked about overcoming obstacles in life, here's what she shared with us."Life. Is. Challenging. This an unavoidable consequence of simply being alive. Success therefore, is not determined by our ability to elude life's difficulties, but rather to embrace and respond positively to each new challenge. Fortitude is the virtue which enables us to strive and push forward in the face of these difficulties. My struggle with cancer taught me about fortitude. As a fitness professional, I grew accustomed to being full of vitality, energy, and strength. I quickly learned that real vitality was being able to fight for my continued existence every day. Energy is being able to perform simple tasks, tasks I would normally take for granted, while perpetually being at the brink of exhaustion. Strength is being incredibly weak, completely vulnerable, and still daring to live." - JQue 2017"A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. Christopher Reeve"