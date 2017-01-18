News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
India's Premier Indoor Play Center & Birthday Party Venue for Kids
Funky Monkeys is a unique, colorful and entertainment filled destination to host the perfect birthday party for your child! We are India's premier indoor play center & birthday party venue for kids. Based in Mumbai and Bangalore.
It is the leader and pioneer in indoor play centers for kids with 6 world-class indoor play centers acrossMumbai, Bengaluru, Pune & Surat.
Our play centers are exclusively designed for children aged 6 months to 12 years, and offer hands-on discovery and learning through spontaneous and unstructured 'Free Play', while incorporating elements of fun and entertainment.
Open 7 days a week, and comprising of Toddler & Junior Zones, which include a variety of soft play equipment that is unique, colourful, stimulating and entertaining, our play centers have state of the art equipment that meets the highest international safety standards and certifications.
Our captivating Junior Zones feature an exciting multi-tiered play structure and adventure zone designed for kids to explore, climb, jump, crawl, balance and combat obstacles. They also include our signature multi lane wave slides, trampolines and ball pools. Our stand out feature is The Fun Ball Battle Zone, which is hugely popular.
For our younger guests, we have unique and interactive Toddler Zones, especially designed for infants and toddlers up to 3 yrs, where they can play, learn & interact away from the hustle and bustle of the big kids. They feature extra soft flooring & padded walls to ensure injury-free play, mini carousels, mini play structures, soft play shapes, rockers and a ball pool. The highlight of our Toddler Zones are our interactive 'Play & Learn' corners offering engaging activity wall panels designed to build hand-eye coordination & fine motor skills.
Our play centers have fully equipped cafes and birthday party areas, whichoverlook the play zones, making Funky Monkeys the perfect place to host birthday parties, play dates & school group mornings.
Funky Monkeys is a unique, colourful & entertainment filled destination to host the perfect Birthday Party for your child!
It is a one-stop birthday party destination, whichoffers you everything you need and more to make your birthday party a success!Our hassle free Funky Birthdays are loaded with a full range of entertainment that are sure to make your little monkey Go Bananas!
Our Funky Birthday Packages are completely flexible, giving you the option of having a Birthday Bash for 10 or 100!Our Birthday Party coordinator will assist you from start to finish on planning and personalizing your party and our play supervisors will be on hand to help assist and supervise your group.
The Funky Monkeys Cafés are fully equipped to cater to all food and beverage requirements, and offer a selection of kiddy & adult favorites.
Back presents can also be arranged through our Funky Monkeys shop, which offers an extensive range of merchandise.
Our centers offer a safe and clean climate-controlled environment, Free WiFi, Valet Parking, Kid Friendly Bathrooms, a First Aid Kit and CCTV Monitors on site and adhere to all fire safety regulations. Funky Monkeys also has its own range of merchandise.
Funky Monkeys is India'sPremier Indoor Play Center and an entertainment destination for the whole family.
Call us to find our more or to book a Birthday Party!
Visit us at www.funkymonkeys.in
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @funkymonkeysBOM
Instagram: @funkymonkeysbom
Contact
Benefice Business House 3rd Floor Opposite
Kamala Mills | Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse