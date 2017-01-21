News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Carl F Groupco's FIT Show Focus
FIT Show 2017
Stand E40
FIT Show forerunner, and winner of the 2016 most successful visitor campaign, Carl F Groupco will return to the 2017 industry exhibition with another impressive, purpose built display. Focus on the 96 sq metre stand will be on practical installations which will showcase premier window and door industry fittings from major manufacturers. Products shown will confirm the company's position as a leading UK hardware supplier offering solutions to meet all fitting requirements.
SmartSecure, Carl F Groupco's pioneering brand launched at the FIT Show 2016, will take pride of place. Working demonstrations will enable visitors to trial the easy-to-use, innovative variants for the new generation electronic locking and smart access control systems. Options displayed will include SmartConnect easy - access control that opens doors with a smart phone or tablet. SmartTouch comfort will also be shown which, with pioneering active transponder technology, enables entry by simply touching a sensor when the active transponder is in range.
Other high profile hardware lines and leading edge industry innovations that will be displayed on the
Carl F Groupco stand will include products from Cotswold, FUHR, Greenwood, Hoppe, Ingenious, Kenrick, MACO, Roto/PN, Siegenia and Trojan.
Carl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330
For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Carl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WA
www.carlfgroupco.co.uk www.smartsecure.co.uk
Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure
Contact
Carl F Groupco
***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse