 
News By Tag
* Carl F Groupco
* FIT Show
* Window and Door Hardware
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Peterborough
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Carl F Groupco's FIT Show Focus

 
 
Carl F Groupco staff prepare to showcase a wide range of hardware products
Carl F Groupco staff prepare to showcase a wide range of hardware products
PETERBOROUGH, England - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Carl F Groupco

FIT Show 2017

Stand E40

FIT Show forerunner, and winner of the 2016 most successful visitor campaign, Carl F Groupco will return to the 2017 industry exhibition with another impressive, purpose built display. Focus on the 96 sq metre stand will be on practical installations which will showcase premier window and door industry fittings from major manufacturers. Products shown will confirm the company's position as a leading UK hardware supplier offering solutions to meet all fitting requirements.

SmartSecure, Carl F Groupco's pioneering brand launched at the FIT Show 2016, will take pride of place. Working demonstrations will enable visitors to trial the easy-to-use, innovative variants for the new generation electronic locking and smart access control systems. Options displayed will include SmartConnect easy - access control that opens doors with a smart phone or tablet. SmartTouch comfort will also be shown which, with pioneering active transponder technology, enables entry by simply touching a sensor when the active transponder is in range.

Other high profile hardware lines and leading edge industry innovations that will be displayed on the

Carl F Groupco stand will include products from Cotswold, FUHR, Greenwood, Hoppe, Ingenious, Kenrick, MACO, Roto/PN, Siegenia and Trojan.

Carl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330

For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk

Carl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WA

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk        www.smartsecure.co.uk

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

Contact
Carl F Groupco
***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
End
Source:Carl F Groupco
Email:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Posted By:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Carl F Groupco, FIT Show, Window and Door Hardware
Industry:Business
Location:Peterborough - Cambridgeshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carl F Groupco Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share