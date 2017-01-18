News By Tag
Invacare® launch new Headrest Series
Invacare is pleased to announce the launch of the brand new Invacare Matrx® Elan headrest – taking our seating range to the next level.
The new headrest has already been awarded an HME Business New Product Award for its outstanding product development achievement by HME manufacturers and service providers.
Judy Rowley, VP Seating and Positioning for Invacare stated "We are excited to introduce the Invacare Matrx Elan Headrest, the latest addition to our Invacare Matrx family. The hardware and pad designs were developed with extensive input from end users, therapists and providers and includes features such as tool-less adjustment, superior holding strength and lightweight, formable pads, allowing it to meet user needs."
The introduction of this highly adjustable headrest ensures Invacare now offers a complete rehabilitation solution, alongside the cushions, back supports, belts and harnesses, all of which are already available.
To find out more about the new Invacare Matrx Elan headrest, please visit http://www.invacare.eu.com/
